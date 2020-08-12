Support Local Journalism

Standard Plumbing celebrated a very busy grand opening of its partnership with Ace Hardware last weekend. Standard Plumbing has been operating in Preston for 14 years, and for many years was located on East Oneida. Recently the company moved to its current location on 800 North and added on to the building to be able to accommodate its expanded offerings. Under the direction of Jarvis Johnson, manager, the store is open from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Pictured are employees and store executives: Jordan Phillips, Jaime Poppleton, store manager Jarvis Johnson, Standard Plumbing executive Dave Freeman, Ace representative Bethany Davis, Aspen Lindhardt and Robert Hunsaker. 

