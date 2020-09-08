Preston High will host Bonneville Friday night for the Indian's homecoming game. They come to the field with a win and a loss so far this season.
The most recent was a win over former state champions, the Star Valley Braves last weekend. Preston took a 6-0 lead when Knapp completed a 63-yard catch and run to Cole Harris all the way to the end zone on the game’s second play. Star Valley scored the next 13 points, but Preston answered back defensively and shut out Star Valley’s offense.
Quarterback Brecker Knapp, found his momentum as he completed 15 of 25 passes for 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception during that game.
“It is very fortunate when you run a heavy pass game,” said Eric Thorson, Preston head coach last Friday night. “When you are completing passes, you can be very dangerous, but if you're not completing passes it can be very rough. Tonight we were able to complete. We had some routes that worked out for us on their defense coverage. We were very fortunate to get a few in the end zone. The team was able to perform to the level we had been seeing in practice, but there is still a lot of growth needed.”
With less than three minutes left in the second quarter and a tied score of 13-13, Knapp completed a 41-yard pass to a wide-open Harris. Knapp ended the first half when he connected with Chevy Nelson on a 27-yard touchdown pass to give the hosts the lead for good.
The second half started off with Knapp completing to Tyler Lindhardt on a 44-yard pass that set up Tait Rawlings’ 1-yard touchdown. The Indian's increased their advantage to 34-13 on a 39-yard completion from Knapp to Nelson on the first play of the fourth quarter. Star Valley gained a safety later in the quarter for their final chance to score. The game ended for Preston with a score of 34-15.
"We played pretty dang well" said senior Brayden Weisbeck. "We supported each other and kept the team going. We went out there and gave it everything."
"I am proud of the kids coming out in the second half strong and still hungry to score some more. They got this win against a very high quality opponent," said Thorson.
Rawlings dominated the game defensively as he made a few hits that left Star Valley players seeing stars and finished with 11 tackles, and 7 assisted tackles. Chuck Iverson had 6 tackles and 4 assisted. Cole Harris had 3 tackles and 5 hurrying the quarterback. Hunter Wright defended 3 passes and assisted on tackles.
Offensive stats were led by Chuck Iverson with 46 yards rushing, followed by Tait Rawlings with 45 yards. Cole Harris lead the team in receiving with 106 yards. Tyler Lindhardt collected 81 yards. Chevy Nelson followed with 61.