The West Side Pirates are bringing home the Idaho State 2A Football trophy!
It was a tough game against McCall-Donnelly and just one point separated the two powerhouse teams. It was the Pirates, 14-13. And the Pirates's win today was the Vandal's only loss of the year. The game gave both teams the same win-loss record of the year 12-1.
This is the second straight year the Pirates have stolen the state bid from McCall-Donnelly. WS Coach Tyson Moser and his team knew the game would be tough. They remember the 11 returning players they battled last year. They were bigger, but not better, and definitely worthy foes on the field.
Game announcers attributed the win to West Side's defense.
This is the third title this decade and the sixth overall for West Side.
"They've expected it every year and it played out this year," the announcer continued.
This story will be updated as more information is available.