Critical shortages of substitute teachers, bus drivers and other staff are stressing school districts and charter schools throughout Idaho, including Franklin County. A new program administered by the State Department of Education will help, but, but not enough, say local superintendents.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra touted the funds as “essential to maintaining the quality of education we offer and safely continuing in-person learning,” and thanked Gov. Brad Little for allocating the money from the state’s federal COVID relief funds.
“Districts and charter schools need money to bring in more substitute teachers to fill in for those who are sick and also to recruit for increasingly hard-to-fill positions such as bus drivers and paraprofessionals,” Superintendent Ybarra said, noting that a shortage of substitute teachers was one of the key issues mentioned by members of her Student Advisory Council this week. “Districts and schools may use the money to increase pay rates and provide supplementary pay according to local needs.”
Districts and charter schools can apply for grant reimbursement funds, and learn about available reimbursement amounts to districts and charter schools, through the State Department of Education.
Gov. Little announced Sept. 10 that he set aside $10 million in the state’s federal COVID relief funds as recruitment grants to help schools hire the people they need to continue in-person learning despite pandemic-driven staff shortages. The governor also unveiled a new program to enable state employees to help fill the need for substitute teachers.
“Employees of my department and other Idaho executive branch agencies now can get paid time off to serve as substitute teachers, further helping schools and districts,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “They will not have to use their existing vacation leave for this.”
Eligible state employees can get more information, including an application form and a spreadsheet with contacts for local school districts and charter schools, at this Idaho Department of Human Resources site. Employees should reach out to districts and meet all school district hiring requirements and screening requirements before requesting time off, and paid leave for this purpose will be limited to 16 hours per pay period.
Anyone interested in becoming a substitute teacher can access free training modules through a partnership between Superintendent Ybarra’s team and the Idaho Digital Learning Academy on the SDE website. Prospective substitutes also should reach out to the districts and charter schools in their area to be added to their local lists of substitutes.
That free access to training is about all local substitutes will get out of the deal in the Preston School District, said superintendent Dr. Lance Harrison. But classified staff will finally get a reprieve from low wages.
“As a district, we had already decided to use emergency relief funds previously received to increase pay for classified staff. This additional infusion of money from the state will help us accomplish our goal of getting money to those critical workers like paraprofessionals, cooks, cleaners, and bus drivers who serve as glue holding our schools together,” said Harrison. He said it appears that Preston School District is slated to receive about $40,000 in reimbursement to support staffing needs.
The West Side School District is expecting $13,260. While the district appreciates the funds, they are “not enough money to even rock the boat on what would be needed to compensate employees in a manner that would make any difference in hiring shortages,” said Superintendent Spencer Barzee. He noted that while any money is helpful, “one time funding is a short term fix and could increase complications next year when we are not able to match increased salaries because they are not sustainable.”
While he is happy for the training available for substitute teachers, Dr. Harrison pointed out that the Southeastern side of the state likely will not see the large numbers of state employees helping out that the Boise area could experience. Both districts need more substitutes.
”The WSSD is able to function close to normal despite the hiring shortages. However, we could immediately employ substitutes, paraprofessionals, and bus drivers,” said Barzee.