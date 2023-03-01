...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Five Franklin County girls competed in the 2023 Idaho HS State Championships in Nampa on Feb. 23-25. Of them only Riley Bodily (185) of Preston made it to the placement rounds. After winning the first two rounds by fall, Bodily was pinned by Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge Girls) in the semifinals. She won the next bout by fall but lost the third place match to Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley Girls by decision 2-9 for fourth place.
Samantha Roberts (114) of West Side lost the first round but came back and won the next two before being pinned in round three of consolation by De Ci Aye (New Plymouth Girls).
Sesha Beckstead (126) of West Side went 0-2 but the second match was a close battle with Hallie Esmiol (Centennial Girls) where Beckstead lost by just one point, 9-10 decision.
Celestial Westover (138) of West Side won her first two rounds but fell to Diamondique Martinez (Burley Girls) by decision 2-1 in consolation round two
Jasmine Hansen (185) of West Side went 0-2 in her bouts losing the first to Bodily by fall and the second to Mylah Ramirez (Skyline Girls) by fall.
The girls compete in one division with no breakdown by size of school like other sports.
