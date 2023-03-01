Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Five Franklin County girls competed in the 2023 Idaho HS State Championships in Nampa on Feb. 23-25. Of them only Riley Bodily (185) of Preston made it to the placement rounds. After winning the first two rounds by fall, Bodily was pinned by Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge Girls) in the semifinals. She won the next bout by fall but lost the third place match to Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley Girls by decision 2-9 for fourth place.

Samantha Roberts (114) of West Side lost the first round but came back and won the next two before being pinned in round three of consolation by De Ci Aye (New Plymouth Girls).


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.