A winter storm is causing blowing and drifting snow in many areas of Idaho today. The Idaho State Police Department is unable to provide the number of crashes and slide-offs reported, however, says that drivers should plan for possible temporary closures and delays until the weather improves.
Snow and rain are expected to start in Preston this afternoon.
For updated road conditions, see Idaho511 at 511.idaho.gov, or download the free app.
Travellers should slow down and watch for ISP Troopers and other emergency responders. They're working along with ITD snowplows to get traffic moving as soon as possible where weather has caused problems.
Winter driving can be challenging; reducing speed, leaving more room between vehicles, and driving engaged and alert can reduce chances of being involved in a crash. More tips on how to drive safely during Idaho's winter weather can be found on the ISP website at: https://isp.idaho.gov/citizen-resources/road/driving-safely-during-idaho-winters.