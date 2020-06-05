Superintendent Ybarra seeks parent feedback on devices and connectivity
Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra want's local parent opinions. She is launching a survey about the availability and use of technology to support instruction.
“We have an opportunity to transform what we have learned as we faced the challenges of COVID-19 and reimagine what K-12 education might look like when schools reopen in the fall,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Focusing on how technology can be leveraged to make learning more effective is more important than ever.”
Idaho will receive $48 million in CARES Act funding to help schools mitigate the effects COVID19 has had on education. While a majority of these funds will be dispersed to schools, the Department of Education is targeting some funds to address gaps in technology across the state. Feedback from Idaho parents will inform the department’s decision in allocating funds to support students and schools across Idaho.
Parents are invited to complete the survey at https://form.jotform.com/IdahoSDE/parentguardiansurveythrough June 19, 2020, via the State Department of Education website. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete.
“We want to hear from parents directly to help us identify the priorities and make sure we’re investing our resources where they are needed most,” Superintendent Ybarra said.
More information about the CARES Act funding for Idaho Schools can be found at Idaho CARES-Act.