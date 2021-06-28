Extreme heat can cause a variety of illnesses and can even be fatal. For this reason, Southeastern Idaho Public Health wants to share some tips for staying safe through the hottest months of the year.
The first and most important thing for staying safe in the heat is hydration. When being active in the heat it is important for one to drink two to four glasses (16-32 ounces) of water each hour that the person is active in the heat.
Avoid drinking sugary and alcoholic beverages because they actually cause people to lose more body fluid; an occasional sports drink like Gatorade can help restore salts and minerals that are lost through sweating. Try to make sure drinks are cool, not cold, because cold drinks can cause severe stomach cramping in the extreme heat.
Another way to stay safe in the heat is to avoid it as much as possible, especially for young children and elderly individuals. Seeking shade and staying inside out of heat is vital to beating the heat. When the heat hits the high 90s and beyond, one should seek refuge with air conditioning. If a home does not have air conditioning, electric fans will help. A trip to the local mall or library where there is air conditioning may help.
While there will always be times one can’t avoid the heat, precautions like wearing loose clothing, wearing a wide brimmed hat, pacing one's self, resting in the shade, and wearing sunscreen can help defend against heat.
Lastly, trust common sense when in the extreme heat. Don’t leave children or pets in the car on a hot day (even for a few minutes). Don’t wait till you’re thirsty to start hydrating. It is important to make smart decisions and take preventive measures in extreme heat because the consequences can be severe and unforgiving.
For more information, visit www.siphidaho.org or visit www.cdc.gov.