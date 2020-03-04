Hannah Stephenson, a junior at Preston High School, and daughter of Brandon and Michelle Stephenson is the January Rotary Student of the Month.
She was the captain of the varsity volleyball team, is a member of the National Honors Society. she is part of the Pepe club and Key Club. She is the junior class president and serves on the school’s executive council and student council. Doing all that she maintains a 4.0 G.P.A.
She plans to attend Brigham Young University to study business and political science after she graduates.