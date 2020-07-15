Though it was delayed by more than a month and the venue changed due to the precautions put in place to protect against COVID-19, the organizers of the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program for Franklin County found a way to hold their 2020 contest.
The program was pared down to the minimum needed to allow the young ladies to showcase their skills in front of the judges. Seating in the Dahle Fine Arts Center on June 27 was limited to families of the contestants and some of the traditional events such as the mother/daughter luncheon were removed.
2019 DYW Katelyn Oliverson passed the torch to Hannah Stevenson who won the scholastic and interview categories. Her court members are Randee Weeks who was named first runner up, Sidney Streadbeck as second runner-up and the winner of the fitness, spirit and Be Your Best Self awards. Deborah Hornberger claimed the third runner-up position and self expression and Sydnie Thain is the fourth runner-up.
Stevenson and her court will face similar challenges to service in the community that Oliverson did with the COVID-19 virus being an ongoing concern. Stevenson will prepare for the DYW state competition in Pocatello this fall but it remains uncertain how the program will be affected at that time.