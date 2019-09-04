Steven Bart Hull, age 61, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was born on July 21, 1958, in Preston, Idaho, to Clair “Peck” and Blanche Hull.
He graduated from Preston High School and went on to complete a plant pathology degree from the University of Idaho. He worked in the agriculture industry for 10 years before moving back to Preston to run Self Help Ranch and raise his family. He loved hunting and fishing the mountains of Idaho, writing and singing music with friends and sharing the culture of Japan where he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Stevie (Rich) Emerson of Sunset, Utah; Rachel (Chance) Randall of Franklin; Jeremiah (Keana) Hull of Cub River; two grandchildren, Jack and Will; six sisters and one brother, Tyra Lynn Larsen, of McCammon, Idaho; LeeAnn Hull, of Logan, Utah; Jody (Brent) Sharp, Jim (Debra) Hull, Karen Hull all of Cub River; Kristine (Brad) Hyer, Phoenix, Arizona; Beverly (JayDee) Cole, of Whitney, Idaho; and his dog Maddie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clair and Blanche Hull, and his older brother Kent.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7. Interment will be in the Whitney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, take your family to the mountains. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com