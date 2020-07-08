Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a One-Man Scramble last week. In the First Flight gross division, Sawyer Jensen finished first with a 26. Bill Nash finished second with a 31. Chad Christensen and Mike Cunningham tied for third with matching 32’s. In the net division, Mo Loveday finished first with 27.2. Channing Hemsley finished second with a 27.6 Kyle Jordan, Nick Anderson, and George Young tied for third with matching net 29’s. In the Second Flight gross division, Kim Johnson and Steve Westerberg tied for first with matching 35’s. Shane Spackman and Dean Blaisdell finished with matching 36’s for third. In the net division, Steve Anderson finished in first with a 26. Randy Larsen was second with a 26.6, and Barney Newton was third with a 27. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Channing Hemsley, Kim Johnson, Steve Westerberg, Randy Larsen, Dean Blaisdell, and Mark Ipsen.
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Mens league played a Modified Scramble last week also. Vic Pearson and his substitute Ethan Pearson finished first with a net 31. In the Optional Games gross tournament, Brandon Harris and Loyd Field were first with a score of 32. Ethan and Vic Pearson finished tied for second with Darin Hess and Dave Seamons with matching 33’s. In the net tournament, Vic and Ethan were first with a 31. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons tied with Brandon Harris and Loyd Field with matching 32’s. Skins were won by Vic Pearson/Ethan Pearson, Brandon Harris/Loyd Field, and Bill Nash/Joe Greene.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Couples Scramble on Saturday, July 18. It will be an 8:30 shotgun start with lunch afterward. The entry fee is $110 per team for non-members and $84 for members and includes cart, green fees, entry fee, lunch, tee prizes, hole prizes, and lots of fun! To register for this event please call the pro shop at 208-852-2408.