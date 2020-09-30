The West Side girls are running very well and gaining confidence every week. They traveled to Bear Lake on Sept. 25, where they were able to run on the same course they will compete on for the district tournament.
“It is a challenging course featuring various hills, different terrains and a few technical corners,” said Coach Stacey Olsen.
Pocatello was first with 31 points, Highland second at 48, Bear Lake third with 85, West Side fourth at 101, Rockland fifth with 130 and Malad sixth with 134.
On Thursday, Oct. 1, the varsity squad travels to Twin Falls for the Dani Bates Invitational at the Canyon Springs Golf Course. On Friday, Oct. 2, the junior varsity team will be at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds in Blackfoot for the Snake River Invitational.
Aubrie Barzee continued to be consistent and led the team with a first place finish with a time of 20:02.
“She ran a strategic race tucking behind the leaders for the first mile and a half and then breaking away for a strong finish,” Olsen said.
Ashlyn Willis finished in 10th with a time of 21:36. Keziah Westover finished in 20th place overall with a time of 22:45. Eliza Olson who is recovering from an injury still finished with a solid time of 24:42. Also running were Alaina Telford (25:29), Addie Hyde (27:36), Kelsey Gittins (30:03) and Kenzie Bingham (33:19).
“I’m thrilled with how well the girls are training and racing,” said Coach Stacey Olsen. “They have come together as a team and have learned to work together during a race which is a big step in moving forward through the rest of the season.”