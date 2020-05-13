When independent filmmaker Phillip Schoen started out to document archeology work at the site of the Bear River Massacre, he had no inkling how challenging it would be to tell the story of what happened in January 1863 in what is now southeast Idaho.
“I got into it and realized it was a much bigger project than I had anticipated,” Schoen says. “So I just kept going and going, getting more and more stuff.”
There’s little left today at the place where 350 Shoshone people were killed in 1863 by army troops under the command of Col. Patrick Connor. It’s among the worst atrocities ever committed by federal troops against Native Americans, but the massacre is little known — and wasn’t even officially labeled a massacre until recent decades. Today, the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation is raising money to build a cultural and interpretive center there.
Phillip grew up in Victor, Idaho, and is a film student in California. He connected with Idaho Public Television, which uses its Idaho Experience series to give independent documentary makers a place to share their work about Idaho history.
“I think what the film really comes down to is … how do we deal with our history? How do we deal with our past?” Schoen says. Different people have different answers. The tribe feels one way about how we should remember this. And scientists feel totally another way about how we … understand what happened here. And so finding that balance, I think, is really what this film is about.”
The multiple perspectives that Schoen includes in his documentary is what Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, said he likes about this production. Schoen began working with tribal members on the project when he was in high school, several years ago, said Parry.
Remembering Bear River on Idaho Experience airs Thursday, May 14, at 8:30 p.m. on Idaho Public Television. The program is now available for early streaming through the PBS Video app or online at https://video.idahoptv.org/video/remembering-bear-river-akgzy7/.