Valley Ag hosted a career day for each of the local high schools at the end of January where they described the job paths available in agronomy and agriculture services. Educating students on the opportunities available right here in the county serves multiple purposes.
“Here at Valley Ag, we have core values that dictate how we do business,” said Travis Windley. “One of those core values is community. We want to positively impact our community in ways other than just conducting business and providing agronomy services. We want students to understand there are great career opportunities right here at home. We feel like our community has the best and brightest kids and we need their talents.”
In addition to that, the company is looking well into the future and preparing now.
“This country is experiencing labor shortages,” Windley said. “As was stated in previous a Preston Citizen article, the U.S. had more deaths than births in 2021 for first time in history. We are hoping to reduce the impact of this labor gap by recruiting early. We want students to start thinking about seeking employment with Valley Ag at an early stage in their career development. Hopefully, this will give Valley Ag a competitive edge when it comes to finding good employees in the future. Valley Ag is a growth-oriented company that’s requires smart and talented employees to grow.”
Valley Ag manager Ryan Hull and Sales/Crop Advisor Kayd Falslev were part of the presentation as well as Operations Supervisor Karl Nelson, Applicator Ryan Nelson, Kelby Johnson of Ag technology/Agronomy and Windley, who is over heavy truck driving. Each gave an overview of the opportunities under their direction and answered questions.
After the presentation the students were given a tour of the facilities and treated to pizza for lunch.
On Jan. 26 Valley Ag hosted eight students from West Side and on Jan. 27-55 students from Franklin County High School. The week before they had about 25 students come from Preston High School.