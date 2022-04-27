April 14th was the 24th annual West Side Fine Arts Showcase at the Dahle Performing Arts Center. Just over 50 students competed in the areas of art, dance, instrumental, piano, and vocal.
All West Side High School students are eligible to compete and be judged, but only sophomores, juniors and seniors can win. The art categories included sculpture, drawing, watercolor, pastel, painting and colored pencil. The Art categories were judged the day before the performance showcase. Winners were announced throughout the showcase as their work was projected and displayed on stage.
The program featured Ashley Campbell and Mariah Waite, both former West Side Fine Arts winners in art categories, who made presentations to the audience about how their passion for art turned into careers. Miley Cindick, 8th grade, sang and Jake Barzee, 5th grade, played a piano solo representing young artists in the community. Senior Ben Yancy emceed the program and last year’s vocal winner, Brittyn Jensen, acted as hostess.
The winners of this year’s program were:
Pencil first place winner was junior Laci Anderson, and second place senior Elizabeth Gudmundsen.
Sophomore Rylie Evans took first and senior Jocie Phillips was second in Drawing.
In Pastel junior Ryker Love was the first place winner and junior Luna Schleytendal was second.
Painting first place was captured by sophomore Abby Erickson and in second Jocie Phillips
Phillips took first in colored pencil and junior Johanna Ebert second.
Senior Drekken Blanchard placed first in Sculpture and junior Kade Boucher second.
In dance it was sophomore Haley Wangsgard in first and sophomore Addie Watterson in second.
Sophomore EmmaLee Campbell won first place in Instrumental and sophomore Travvon Dahle second.
Piano was won by sophomore Carey Sant and sophomore Hailey Sharp second.
In the vocal competition junior Trey Smith was first and sophomore McKay Mumford and junior Natalie Lemmon tied for second.
The judges were Paula Lemmon (art), Hayli Jeppsen (dance), Anna Beth Olson (vocal), Christine Smith (piano) and Mike Hylton.
The West Side Fine Arts endowment sponsors the evening and the cash awards. Nate Woodward, West Side’s band and choir teacher, and Nancy Cox, West Side’s art teacher, head up the program.