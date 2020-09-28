By NECIA P. SEAMONS
Maple’s transition from green to vermillion is a process called senescence, or dormancy, which allows the trees and other hardy perennial plants to survive the cold temperatures and meager daylight of winter. As the number of daylight hours falls below 12, chlorophyll production in the leaves dwindles, causing leaf colors to change. Without chlorophyll in the leaves, yellow, orange or brown cartenoids, become visible in the cells of the leaf. Other red, purple or blue pigments, called anthocyanins, then lower excess carbohydrates in the leaf, creating the peak color people love in the fall.