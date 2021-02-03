At the Franklin County Commissioners’ Jan. 25 meeting, County Building Inspector Randy Henrie presented some items to the commissioners for approval. The first was a request for approval of a Class 1 subdivision near the Condie turnoff in the Treasureton area by Dave Sharp. The commissioners approved the splitting of one parcel into three after some clarification about road access.
Next, approval was granted for the Fox Run class 2 lot 2 subdivision to Dean Loveland who is selling two acres. The commissioners did stipulate that it be noted there can be no further division of the lots.
The commissioners then approved the setback variance for the Direct Communications building which had been previously approved by planning and zoning.
Also considered was the location for a public meeting about a proposed part two of the Sierra Hollows Subdivision as well as discussion about the water and traffic study being required for the project.
A request was made in behalf of Dave Jensen that the required Maple Creek Road Reimbursement payment be allowed to be paid out of closing costs. The commissioners approved the request but set a requirement going forward that the fee must be paid from the first lot sold.
Janet Kimpton and Doug Wallis then discussed how new legislation will affect the Home Owner’s Exemption and how to prepare for it. It was decided that any adjustments will only apply to the year it is brought to the assessor.
They also requested tax adjustments/corrections on Parcel MH07249.00 and MH07385.00 which are mobile homes that have been removed. The request was approved.
The commissioners also approved revoking mail out ballots for precincts Cleveland #13 and Mound Valley #18, adopting IRS Mileage Reimbursement Rate of 56 cents, the Preston Airport runway grant application, and designated polling places for the March 9, 2021 election.
The appointment of board members for the Franklin County Medical Center was tabled until the next meeting.