A summer lunch program will be held from June 1 — June 30 at Preston High School’s cafeteria. All meals will be served so that they can be picked-up and eaten elsewhere. Parents may pick-up the meals, which are free for all children ages 1-18. No adult meals will be offered. The north door to the cafeteria will be open from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday for the program.

