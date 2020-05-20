A summer lunch program will be held from June 1 — June 30 at Preston High School’s cafeteria. All meals will be served so that they can be picked-up and eaten elsewhere. Parents may pick-up the meals, which are free for all children ages 1-18. No adult meals will be offered. The north door to the cafeteria will be open from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday for the program.
Summer lunch program begins June 1
Necia Seamons
Editor
