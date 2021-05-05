The Franklin County Historical Society is sponsoring a Kids’ Summer Passport program for local county children. It is hoped that participants will become acquainted with a few of the many places in Franklin County that have historical significance and have some fun while doing it. When the “I’m bored” statement is heard, is a perfect time for a visit to one of the locations on the program.
The passport booklets can be picked up at the Larsen-Sant Library and when six different activities are completed children may return the booklet to the library in order to receive a coupon for a prize for their efforts.
The booklets may also may be downloaded from the Franklin County Historical site www.franklincountyhist.org/about.html.
The activity is open to youths 12 years old and under from now until Sept. 30, 2021. Flyers with information will be distributed at local elementary schools.