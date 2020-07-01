Summer softball gives players a chance to play ball
With the cancelation of high school spring sports, the summer competitive softball program is the first time players have been able to play ball this year. High school coach Larry Morrison has four teams this season that compete against teams from Cache Valley.
The U16 and U14 teams are in the high school division and play a double header every Monday night. This season the Preston fields are in the rotation so the U14 and U16 teams alternate, with one team playing at home every other week. They also have two tournaments scheduled in July, one in Pocatello and one in Bear Lake. They are guaranteed a minimum of four games but could play as many as 10 over the three-day period.
It’s been tough, said Coach Morrison. “They just haven’t seen a lot of softball. This COVID affects everything. We already had one tournament in June canceled and there is no guarantee about the rest.”
Typically, his U14 team plays in the younger division but this season they are playing up to gain some experience at the high school level. The silver lining is that everyone is in the same boat and any playing time is better than none. “It is fun to see them play,” Morrison said.
The U12 and U10 teams play more in Logan and mainly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Having so many kids interested at that age bodes well for the future of PHS softball. Their efforts are important to building the softball program in Preston.
The U12 team is coached by Sid Archibald and Shania Carlisle and the U10 by Sheena Jones and Chelsi Beckstead. BJ Hemmert and Sadie Garner are the U16 coaches.
Coach Morrison is glad to have who he descries as “fantastic” coaches helping this season, freeing him up to focus on the U14 team.
