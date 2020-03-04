Jim Summers, Preston, is one of seven of Idaho’s Agriculture industry leaders who will be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 48th Annual Banquet & Induction Ceremony, on March 13.
The others are Clen and Emma Atchley, potato seed producers; Sylvan Seely, irrigation industry leader; Carl Ellsworth, rancher, and Kent Taylor, potato grower/shipper.
In addition to the regional inductees, Idaho Governor Brad Little and ISDA Director Celia Gould will be honored as members of the Hall of Fame class of 2020.
The event will take place at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Events Center, Fort Hall, Idaho. A no-host reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and can be obtained at the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, by calling 208-301-1620, or email eiagricultureHF@gmail.com for information. March 5 is the deadline for purchasing tickets.
Summers is the first educator to be honored by the award. He spent 41 years teaching ag ed and advising the West Side High School chapter of The Future Farmers of America. Summers was nominated by former student Doug Eck, and chosen for the honor based on his influence on students who have gone on with careers in agriculture and in agricultural education.
Born on a dairy and row crop farm in Tremonton, Utah, Summers grew up loving agriculture and the FFA program, a program he has supported throughout his life. He earned a B.S. degree in ag education from USU in 1974, followed by a M.S. in 1980. His career at West Side High spanned from 1974-2015.
During his tenure at West Side High, Summers was able to restructure a failing ag program into a successful and powerful source for hands-on learning in agriculture. Through his efforts, the ag shop was continually upgraded to meet current technology and industry requirements for skills and job readiness. Most of the improvements were made with limited funds and through community grants and mobilizing local “elbow grease.”
After retiring from teaching at Dayton’s West Side High School in 2015, Summers served as a cooperating teacher/mentor for 36 Utah State University teachers and five student teachers from the University of Idaho.
Summers, and his wife Debbie, live on a small acreage in Preston where they raise and train registered Quarter horses and Appaloosa horses. They are both enjoying retirement, and time with their three children, 11 grandchildren and three dogs.
Summers said he is honored to be recognized for something he thoroughly enjoyed. To think that he’s had an affect in the agricultural world of Southeastern Idaho means a lot to him.
“I’ve enjoyed people both locally and in the state. I have friends in business all over the West,” he said. But especially, he said, the job gave him an opportunity to “interact with the younger generation. Some of my best friend and acquaintances are past students and fellow teachers,” he said. “ Some of them still call. I enjoy hearing of their success,” he said.
Summers said he enjoyed being a part of finding something that could turn a youth on to their education, and lead to career choices that were fulfilling to them.
“You see the light come on, and they see that there’s more at school than math and English, which are important, but ag offers them something they enjoy,” he said. And the many opportunities the FFA program offers for youth to travel and compete offers another level of education Summers values.
“For some, its their first time out of town, on a plane or in a taxi. Education comes in many forms,” he said.
Last year, Summers was recognized by his peers with the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) Lifetime Achievement Award.
“He deserves it,” said one of Summers’ peers, Larry Stevens, a retired ag teacher who taught at Grace High School for 37 years. “Larin Crossley is another one,” he said.