The 2021 Grand Marshal of that Famous Preston Night Rodeo is Jim Summers. Although this is his second year being named grand marshall, it remains “an amazing honor,” said Summers “to be recognized by the community.”
Due to the pandemic, the rodeo was canceled in 2020, when Summers was first named grand marshal. Unable to fill the roles of grand marshals for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo and parades, the rodeo committee carried the title over this year.
“Jim has been in the parade his whole life. He’s a participator and a supporter. This is an opportunity both for him and for those he’s worked with over the years to reflect on their experiences together,” said Doug Webb, of the rodeo committee. Summers has been a resident of Preston for 47 years and has served others throughout that time.
“Reflecting on those chosen in past years, it is a privilege to be listed with that great group of individuals,” said Summers. “The Preston Night Rodeo is an event that has become an annual tradition for my family and I ever since moving to town. I love the feel of a small rural community and the closeness that you feel by being a part of the activities that it offers. I feel that the rodeo will be especially exciting this year with the additional new seating and arena area improvements.”
Summers was raised on a dairy and row crop farm in Tremonton, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School where he was active in the FFA. He fulfilled a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in French Polynesia (Tahiti) and attended Utah State University, graduating in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and a master’s degree in 1980.
A teaching position at West Side High School brought Summers to Preston where he has lived ever since. He taught agriculture and technology classes and was the FFA advisor there for 41 years. During that time, he also mentored 36 student teachers from USU. He loved students and enjoyed his job and the interaction with the people of the community. His favorite part of teaching was trying to instill a passion in his students for agriculture and the many opportunities it has for them if they are willing to put in the work. Jim received many awards during his tenure as a teacher including: Idaho Ag. Teacher of the year, Idaho Ag. Program of the year, Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year, National Ag. Teacher Mentor as well as a National Ag. Teacher Lifetime Achievement Award. In March of 2019, Jim was the first educator to be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizing his years of service and his impact on agriculture in our area.
Aside from his contributions to education, Summers has worked with the Franklin County Ambulance Association, The Franklin County Search and Rescue/ Sheriff’s Patrol, The West Side Teacher’s Association and the Franklin County Market Animal Committee for the County Fair. He has served in many church callings and other civic assignments as well.
Jim and his wife Debbie live on a small acreage in Preston where they raise and train registered Quarter and Appaloosa horses. They both are enjoying retirement, especially spending time with their three married children and their spouses, 12 grandchildren and two dogs.