Jim Summers is the 2020 Grand Marshall of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. He’ll be honored during at the parade and rodeo July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.
“What an amazing honor to be recognized by the community,” said Summers. “Reflecting on those chosen in past years, it is a privilege to be listed with that great group of individuals.”
That Famous Preston Night Rodeo is an annual tradition for the Summers family and has been since he moved to town.
“I love the feel of a small rural community and the closeness that you feel by being a part of the activities that it offers,” he said.
Summers was raised on a dairy and row crop farm in Tremonton, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School where he was active in the Future Farmers of America. After he fulfilled a mission for his church in French Polynesia (Tahiti), he attended Utah State University, graduating in 1974, with a bachelors degree in ag education and a masters degree in 1980.
A teaching position at West Side High School brought Summers to Preston where he has lived ever since. He taught agriculture and technology classes there and was the advisor for the West Side FFA Chapter for 41 years. He said he loves students and enjoyed his job and the interaction with the people of the community.
Summer’s favorite part of teaching was trying to instill a passion in his students for agriculture and the many opportunities it has for them if they are willing to put in the work. That love has resulted in him receiving many awards during his tenure as a teacher. They include Idaho Ag Teacher of the Year, Idaho Ag Program of the Year, Farm Bureau Teacher of the Year, National Ag Teacher Mentor as well as a National Ag Teacher Lifetime Achievement Award.
In March of this year, Summers was the first educator to be inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame, recognizing his years of service and his impact on agriculture in the area.
During his 46 years residing in Franklin County, Summers has worked with the Franklin County Ambulance Association, the Franklin County Search & Rescue/Sheriff’s Patrol, the West Side Teacher’s Association and the Franklin County Market Animal Committee for the county fair. He has served in many church callings and other civic assignments as well.
Summers and his wife, Debbie, live on a small acreage in Preston where they raise and train registered quarter and appaloosa horses. Debbie taught in Preston’s elementary schools for 29 years. They are both enjoying retirement, now, especially spending time with their three married children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and two dogs.