The West Side School District held an open meeting at the Dahle Fine Arts Center in Dayton on March 1 where the two finalists for the position of superintendent were introduced and asked questions.
Tyler Telford was featured at 6 p.m. He presented his qualifications, his vision and then answered preselected questions from the public that were not disclosed to him beforehand. Brady Garner did the same at a little after 7 p.m.
Both candidates spoke of the challenges of growth and financial responsibility as well as communication and involvement. Telford seemed to have a fairly specific plan in mind and outlined a few of those ideas for involving the community and supporting faculty. Garner spoke of building from the bottom up beginning with teachers and being a very hands on presence as well as promoting fundraising opportunities.
There were quite a few people in the auditorium to listen to the presentations of both candidates and at the entrance was a place to submit questions, comments or concerns, which many took advantage of.
An open meeting of the school board on Monday, Mar. 6 was held at the BMS Library to finalize the choice of a new superintendent. The current superintendent, Spencer Barzee, will finish out the school year before leaving to fill his new position as Director of Eastern Idaho Regional Support Services with the Idaho State Department of Education.
