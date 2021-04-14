The Weston City Council meeting for the month of April was exceptional right off the bat. The building was standing room only for some of the late arrivals.
The first large issue on the agenda that night was the final update on the well house project by Sunrise Engineering. The project is not so much completed as it is finished, due to shortages in necessary parts construction it has come to a halt.
Steve Wood, Sunrise’s representative at the meeting, explained that everything from roofing trusses to PVC pipe are all in short supply right now and congratulated the city council for their good fortune in starting the water project when they did.
Next came the financial audit, and as usual the city passed with flying colors. Matt Regen said he’d give them an A if he could. He commended City Secretary Sharon Kropf for her fine bookkeeping, going so far as to call her an asset to the city.
City officials are holding an auction to rent out the city’s eight shares of Weston Creek water for this year. The bids start at $235 so as to cover the cost the city pays to the Weston Creek Irrigation Company. It will be a silent auction with sealed bids. The shares will be awarded at the May city council meeting. Interested persons have until then to consider a bid.
Kurt Payne came to the meeting with questions related to building a home with an adjacent mother-in-law apartment. Weston does not permit multi-family houses. Mayor Greg Garner said that Payne could configure his house plans to accommodate his parents in the same structure with the same septic system, water hookup, street address, and power. In this case it would not be considered multi-family housing thus preventing it from becoming rental property in the future.
In minor news, Jace Keller presented ideas to the council concerning the construction of the proposed pickleball courts in the city park. He was asked to return during the May council meeting and present his ideas in more detail, including costs.
April has been officially endorsed by the council as Fair Housing Month, where the council renewed its commitment to not discriminate against anyone wishing to move into Weston.
The Citizens Against Physical & Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) sent a representative to Weston to thank them for their aid in enabling women and children, who have suffered from abuse up to and including rape, to escape to safety where they can be cared for, and if needed, receive a forensic examination.