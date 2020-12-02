Kudos to those who prepared, performed and participated in the 2020 Idaho Festival of Lights. Despite the loss of the festival's talent show, bed races and children's movie - adjustments made to prevent spread of COVID-19 - the community filled State Street for Lily Ebanez's beautiful performance, the fantastic fireworks and a cheery parade.
At a time of so much change and uncertainty, it is not just nice, but important to have traditions that anchor us to who we are. Preston is a place people can find beauty and goodness throughout their daily routines if they will look. Thanks to the Festival of Lights Committee for pulling that beauty and goodness to the forefront for so many last weekend, and thanks to the community for coming out to support their efforts. Not only is it important to create beauty, but it is important to support it as well.