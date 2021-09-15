Support for OSA restoration appreciated

A bright and enthusiastic crowd of golfers enjoyed the second Oneida Stake Academy Foundation Golf Tournament on Aug. 27. The board members of the foundation would like to thank them and the sponsors of the event for their participation. Funds raised are helping to install updated plumbing into the building.
Our generous tournament sponsors were Bayer, Day Mountain Ranch and DWA Construction, Inc. Hole sponsors were Franklin County Medical Center, and Cronquist Drywall, Inc.
Advantage Plus, Preston Drug, Valley Agrinomics, and Webb Funeral Home also donated to the fund-raiser.
Donors who provided high caliber items for our silent auction were Stokes Market, Ron Keller Tire, Sun Sage Floral and Karie Beckstead. We appreciate their support.
Other contributors to the fund-raiser were West Motor, Presto Products, Ireland Bank, Casper’s, IFA, the Lions Club, Pepsi, Trends, LaMont’s Service, and Saundra Hubbard. Their contributions were greatly appreciated. A special thanks goes to Corinne Bailey who chaired the event for the OSAF.
The Oneida Stake Academy was originally built through the donations of finances, time and talent of Franklin County’s early residents. We appreciate the magnificent heritage and gift they left to us.
Sincerely,
Board members of the OSAF: Alexis Beckstead, Jeff Call, Helen Smith, Cindy Harris, Doug Day, John Olsen, Brandon Olsen and Necia Seamons