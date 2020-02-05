The major issue of the Jan. 27, Preston City Council meeting was the Wastewater Facility Planning Workshop.
The engineering firm, Keller Associates, who have done work all over the northwest, including on the American Falls’ wastewater treatment plant, presented the council with a breakdown of their research and equipment recommendations. At present the project is still in the research and planning phase. No prices have been established and won’t be until the city finalizes their decision on the project and the bidding process has occurred.
The project not only includes a new wastewater treatment plant, to replace the undersized 35-year old current one, that can’t handle spring runoff, but also new pipe throughout the city to aid in things like storm overflow. The city is just past their warranty on the system.
Work will not only be expensive but extensive. Roads and intersections will need to be ripped up and asphalt, soil and most importantly gas lines, will need to be moved for the work. The city will inquire if the gas company will possibly pay for the gas lines to be replaced.
The reason for all this is that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued Effluent Guidelines concerning wastewater and sewage treatment plants focused on the quality of the water they discharge into local waterways. The guidelines came with a deadline of 2025; the city has until then to come into compliance with the regulations or face a daily penalty of $30,000 to $40,000.
The wastewater that the plant handles is not just human waste, it’s the road grime washed off the streets, the medications, cosmetics and hygiene products in our homes and more. The current plan is for the new plant to use two oxidation ditches to process the water. Oxidation ditches are essentially mini ecosystems where bacteria and algae breakdown the chemicals and waste products city residents flush down the drain. Eventually the water is sterilized, either by UV light, ozonation or by adding bleach to ensure no new microorganism or synthetic chemicals can escape downstream where they can potentially run amok. The goal is to have only basic nutrients, such as nitrogen, carbon, etc., making their way to the Bear River.
Preston is already in trouble with one of those nutrient: phosphorus. The levels are far too high; the current maximum set by the EPA is 1.5 pounds of particulate phosphorus per day. The city is currently putting out nine times that amount, 13.4 pounds. Not only is the phosphorus too high but so is the temperature of the water itself, so Keller included a chiller in their equipment list to cool the water before it is dumped into the Bear River.
The new wastewater facility and new pipes are going to happen, whether residents like it or not, and it’s going to cost millions over the next five years. The city council has next to no say in the matter, except for how the system will be updated. The city plans to bond for the project and apply for loans and grants to support it as well. The bond can either be voted for, and put in place that way, or forced through via judicial confirmation.
Some residents may wonder, “Why should I bother voting for or against something that I can’t even change?”
By voting for the project, residents can show the council they stand behind the council’s decision and recognize the need for a new system. That support increases the likelihood that the project will receive more grants than loans.
Keller Associates and The City of Preston briefly discussed the possibility of setting up an informational fair at Preston High to help those interested in the subject better understand the need for the new wastewater treatment facility. The council felt sure that if people could understand the project better it would help to minimize resentment and stress in the entire community. In addition to the fair the presentation that was shown to the council may become available on the city’s website for the public to see once they receive a digital copy from Keller Associates.