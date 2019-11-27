Suppose to host Knit Night

Knitters and crocheters have an open invitation to ply their craft in company of each other at Suppose, 21 N. State St. Preston, Idaho.
“This is an evening for stitching, learning, and meeting new friends,” said Jo Thomas, owner of Suppose.
Last summer, she began inviting crafters to bring a project to work on, no matter their level of expertise. Participants will receive 10 percent off of their yarn and knitting notions that night.
Will be held the second Friday of each month throughout 2020, beginning Dec 13, 2019.
Suppose, a quilting fabric and notions sore, has been open for 10-1/2 years now, “but yarn is still fairly new for us,” said Thomas. “I learned to crochet as a kid, but didn’t learn to knit until a few years ago. A former quilting student of mine became my knitting teacher — and lifelong friend!”
“We are all about fiber and color in our quilt shop, so it seemed like a natural progression to add yarn. We’ve been stocking both high-end and budget-conscious varieties, as well as needles, hooks and notions,” she said.
Thomas wanted to “give local makers a place to hang out and stitch together, and to get help with projects if they needed it. The bonus is that we’ve met the most wonderful people from all over the valley who go out of their way to come every month.”
“It’s a casual evening, and there’s always a lot of laughter and creative ideas spreading around. The atmosphere is cozy, and includes a fireplace in the winter, she said.
The December Knit Night will also be a Christmas party with door prizes and an appetizer/dessert potluck. “We have a diverse group of regulars of all ages and abilities who are inspiring in the way they help and encourage each other. I’ve been blown away at how welcoming they’ve been to us as newbies in the knitting scene, and we in turn want to make sure everyone else feels welcome here too,” she said.