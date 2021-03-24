Preston School District is looking for people to fill two key roles that are being vacated by Superintendent Marc Gee and Preston School Board member Brooke Palmer.
Preston School District Superintendent Marc Gee announced last week that he will be accepting the role as superintendent of Middleton School District this fall. He has been the superintendent in Preston for six years.
“This move is one that has only been in the works over the last several weeks, but is something that Heather (his wife) and I have felt is best for our family at this time,” he said. Gee said they expect their sons to be involved in the Boise area in the next few years, so because superintendent positions there are not plentiful, as soon as a position came available he had to apply.
“There’s no easy way to leave Preston when it’s been so good to me, but it’s getting our family in the position we need to be in the future,” he said.
“Our time in Preston has been amazing. I have been fortunate to weather several “storms” with you and couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to go through those times with. That makes this decision so much more difficult,” he said.
“From the moment we came into town, people were kind to us and have been great to our family. So much so that our boys would only agree to this move if we let them stay and finish their schooling in Preston. So they and Heather will finish the next school year here while I move to Middleton,” he said.
Gee praised the teachers and staff of the Preston School District as well as the school board.
“You are all wonderful and I appreciate you being willing to share Preston with me and my family... I will keep working with you through the end of this school year and will cherish every last moment I have with you,” he said. He will finish the current school year.
Palmer who has been a board member, also for six years, said health concerns are at the root of her decision to resign a position she has been passionate about. Her resignation is effective immediately.
“Since I made that decision, I have wanted to take it back, but I know it isn’t best for me or my family,” she said. She, too, expressed her appreciation to the other board members, the community and the district organizations “for being so wonderful to work with.”
“We have a wonderful staff in Preston,” she said. Palmer’s position would have come up for re-election in November. The board will appoint someone to fill that position until the term is up. The person may then seek election if he or she desires.
The appointee will come from Zone #5, which covers the area east of State Street and South of HWY 91. It encompasses a portion of Fairview and the Franklin area north to the Cub River turn-off.
The vacancy will be declared in the trustee’s April meeting, then interested candidates candidates may contact the district office. The trustees will vote on the position in May or June.
The remaining trustees expressed their appreciation to both Gee and Palmer during the recent school board meeting, held March 17.
Both were noted for the examples they have set for current board members in regards to commitment to their positions.
“If (Middleton) ever gives you any heartache, just call us,” said trustee Dax Keller.