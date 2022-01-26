The Pirates stand at the top of the district after wins over Bear Lake, Aberdeen and Ririe last week and extended their winning streak to seven.
West Side will be on the road against Marsh Valley tonight, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates lost to the Eagles 39-51 earlier in the season and are looking to avenge that non-conference loss.
On Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. West Side will be in Malad where they hope to complete a season sweep of the Dragons.
The Pirates’ 61-45 victory over Ririe at home on Jan. 22 was sweet revenge after losing to the Bulldogs 65-67 in the second game of the season.
It started out equally matched at 12-12 in the first quarter then Ririe got a slight edge and West Side trailed 21-23 at the half. Midway through the third quarter Bryler Shurtliff picked up a technical foul that seemed to spark the Pirates. They went on a 15-0 run to finish the quarter 44-29 and added another 17 in the fourth for the win.
Shurtliff led the team with 23 followed by Blaize Brown with 16 and Ryker Love at 10, Owen Nelson seven, Easton Henderson four and Hayden Robinson one.
At home against Aberdeen the Pirates started off strong with 21 points but the Tigers weren’t far behind at 18 to start the second quarter. At the half the score was tied 33-33 but 27 points by the Pirates in the third quarter broke the game open and they went on to win the conference game 71-46.
“We had a great third quarter offensively,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We still need to get better defensively. I thought Aberdeen played real well, hit 10 three’s and were real aggressive.”
Four three point shots helped Shurtliff knock down 33 points to lead the team. Eli Brown added 12 and Nielsen 10.
A 41-27 victory over Bear Lake on the road was a big boost to West Side confidence as the team has proven to be tough to beat in the past.
Bryler Shurtliff scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter for the Pirates, who got seven points from Blaize Brown.
“Good win,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Haven’t won very many times at Bear Lake. Wasn’t very pretty, but we’ll take it.”