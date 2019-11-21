Police have identified the man who was shot at Stokes Market Tuesday night, Nov. 19, as Raul Antonio Menjivar-Saabedra, 50, of El Salvador. No motive was released, nor whether he had drugs or alcohol in his system. The autopsy is in process, said Lt. Anderson of the Pocatello Police department.
Officers are still investigating the shooting, pouring over officer body cameras and business cameras for a complete picture of what happened, Anderson continued.
Menjivar-Saabedra had been working at a dairy in the Grace area. He entered Stokes Market at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19. His suspicious behavior prompted employees to contact police. Officers from both the Preston Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department responded, and escorted him out of the store. They spent over an hour trying to negotiation with him, but the situation escalated, when Menjivar-Saabedra pulled a knife on the officers. They deployed a taser, but when the Taser didn’t stop Menjivar-Saabedra, the officers fatally shot him, authorities said.
The case is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Team, with the Pocatello Police Department leading the investigation. Local law enforcement agencies employ the critical incident team to investigate whenever an officer-involved shooting occurs in East Idaho.
Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Chubbuck police are assisting Pocatello police with the investigation as part of the critical incident team.
Officers from all of those agencies were on the scene at Stokes investigating for several hours following the shooting.
The names of officers involved in the incident will not be released by the Pocatello Police Department, said Anderson. They have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation has been completed.