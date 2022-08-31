Support Local Journalism

Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League concluded play last week. In the finals the team of Kay Swainston and Kim Johnson prevailed with a net best ball score of 32. This is the first time they have won the league championship.

They were followed by the teams of Darin Hess/Dave Seamons and Bill Nash/Joe Greene that finished two shots back. Each team that reached the final had won one of the thirds of the season.

