...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League concluded play last week. In the finals the team of Kay Swainston and Kim Johnson prevailed with a net best ball score of 32. This is the first time they have won the league championship.
They were followed by the teams of Darin Hess/Dave Seamons and Bill Nash/Joe Greene that finished two shots back. Each team that reached the final had won one of the thirds of the season.
Open League played a Chicago tournament last week. In Flight 1, Jeff Birch was first with 2 points. Mo Loveday and Rick Allen tied for second with 1.1 points. Justin Hemmert and Loyd Field tied for fourth with 1 point each. Sawyer Jensen was 6th with .4 points. In Flight 2, Brad Bybee finished first with 5 points. Scott Blaisdell was second with 3 points. Larry Morrison and Randy Larsen tied for third with 1 point each. Mitch Nelson finished 5th with .7 of a point. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Justin Hemmert, Randy Larsen, and Branden Jensen.
The course hosted the Stokes Market/True Value Couples Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 27. In the First Flight, the gross winners were Lance and Tara Alder with a 12-under par 59. Sawyer Jensen and Mallory Carter finished second with a 67. In the net division, Nick and Megan Creech finished first with a score of 61.3. John and Sandee Knowles and Syd Sadler and Brinlie Clark tied for second with matching 64s.
In the Second Flight gross division Volkie Lund and Brenda Bowman took first with a 71. Wiley Losee and Makenzie Ray finished second with a 73. In the net division, Jim and Hollie Thomas finished first with a 61.4. Lavell Losee and Maylee Losee finished second with a 63.6.