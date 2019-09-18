During the Sept. 9 Preston City Council meeting, the council determined that city residents who have filled in swales on their property must excavate them or be fined.
Since the council's last meeting, city engineer Tyrell Simpson has reviewed the city code regarding flood control swales in the city, which are designed to allow rainwater and snow melt water to be channeled away from houses and other properties in the city. At a number of locations homeowners have filled the swales in, defeating the reason for them.
It was determined that the offending property owners will be sent a letter from the city, requiring that the swales be returned in a given time period to their correct condition in compliance with city ordinances. Failure to correct the problem will then be followed by citations. A new citation can be issued every day, with the fines escalating daily until the problem is fixed.
Franklin County Commissioner Robert Swainston told the council that the county commission was pleased with the discussion Preston Mayor Mark Beckstead and Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson had with the county commissioners regarding the possible conversion of a vacant parcel of city property on the east side of HWY 91, on the north edge of of town into a walking path and a soccer field. No discussion of the project was held during the city council meeting.
Bear River Heritage Area (BRHA) spokesperson Lisa Duskin-Goede explained that the 18-year-old BRHA is seeking national recognition in order to give the organization a stable income. She informed the city council that the organization will educate the public about its goals and success at a public meeting on Sept. 16, at the Lasen-Sant Library. She invited the council to attend, as she did the county commissioners earlier in the day.
The council voted 4-0 to authorize Mayor Beckstead to sign the Scope of Work forms for work at the airport on the U10 Airport Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant provides funding for rework of the runway and aircraft aprons at the airport.
The council next adopted the Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to allow a Special Use Permit to be granted to the new owners of 435 S. 1st East, the former Beyond the Tracks building. It will be used as a taxidermy shop for less than half a year. The Special Use Permit allows a shower to be installed and a portion of the building to be used as a temporary dwelling for a time limited to not more that six month a year. The building is zoned Industrial, therefore the need for the special permit.
The various department heads gave brief updates on the status of their departments. The mayor then brought the meeting to adjournment.