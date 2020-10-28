Preston and West Side School District want to combine resources to support students interested in competing on school sponsored swim teams.
Currently, three students are competing. From Preston High School is Annie Burnett and from the West Side is Savannah and Corbin Thomsen.
The schools were in the process of determining how best to support the students last spring when the districts’ priorities where changed by the pandemic. But now, the youth are seeing the district’s support to officially represent their schools. The co-op arrangements would share the cost of entry fees, costs of coaches, transportation, etc, although the students will compete for their own schools.
As noted above, the students have been competing. Annie and Savannah competed in Idaho falls recently against swimmers from Idaho Falls, Skyline, Rigby, and Thunder Ridge. Savannah was first in the 500 free in 5:51, 2nd in the 100 Butterfly at 1:05.88. Annie was 6th in the 50 free 35.47, and 9th in the 100 free at 1:21. All three swimmers have qualified to compete in the district competition on Oct. 31, in Idaho Falls.
For state standings, the best times from cross the district will be compared to determine a winner, said Emily Burnett, who coaches the youth.