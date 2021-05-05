The local swim team held its final meet of the season for elementary and junior high swimmers from Preston and West Side schools last Wednesday, April 28 at the Preston Aquatic Center. High school kids on the swim team are also on their high school track teams, so they did not participate in the swimming meet.
Over a dozen swimmers competed in individual 50- and 100-meter races. Adi Harris, a fourth grader at Oakwood Elementary, had the fastest overall time in five of the six swimming events, including 50- and 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter breaststroke, 100-meter butterfly, and 100-meter individual medley. Zan Ashby, a sixth grader at Beutler Middle School, won the 50-meter backstroke.
“All the kids did a great job and had a lot of fun,” Coach Melinda Jepsen said. “I love to see the progression each swimmer makes throughout the year. They work hard and get better so fast—it is great to see their efforts pay off.”
Due to Covid restrictions, most swim meets in the surrounding area were put on hold during the past year, but the team is looking forward to attending competitions at other schools next season when restrictions will hopefully be lifted.