Memorial Day weekend is the official start of the summer season. BBQ’s, camping trips and family vacations begin leading to busier roads and an increase in traffic accidents and deaths.
As society begins to emerge from the pandemic, travel will increase and the roads will be more crowded. The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the “100 deadliest days.” During this time, fatal crashes nearly double compared to the rest of the year. Last year in Idaho, 101 people were killed in crashes during this period.
The 100 Deadliest Days comes after what has been a deadly year on roads in Idaho and across the nation. Last year, 271 people were killed in crashes in Idaho. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that 42,915 people were killed in crashes across the country in 2021. Both of those numbers are 16-year highs.
The three most common factors in Idaho motor vehicle crashes are aggressive, distracted, and impaired driving.
Aggressive driving includes behaviors such as: failure to yield right of way, failure to obey a stop sign, exceeding posted speed, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, and failure to obey a traffic signal. Aggressive driving is a contributing factor in 50% of crashes in Idaho.
Distracted driving is defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as a specific type of inattention that occurs when drivers divert their attention away from the task of driving to focus on another activity. Distracted driving include: texting or talking on the phone, eating and drinking, using the stereo, entertainment, or navigation system, and talking to people inside the vehicle. The use of electronic devices account for 50% of distracted driving related fatality crashes.
Impaired driving is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Just over 44% of all fatalities were a result of crashes due to impaired driving.
TIPS FOR SAFE DRIVING
• Buckle up
• Pay attention
• Wear a helmet when on a motorcycle, dirt bike, or bicycle.
• Stay off the phone — Do Not Disturb while driving