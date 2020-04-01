Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world will tune in to hear counsel from the leaders of the Church on April 4-5.
In October, members were instructed to prepare for this event by studying Joseph Smith’s First Vision, as it will be 200 years since that event, which launched the now worldwide faith.
In response to this call, local artist Brent Borup has offered his popular “Sacred Grove” picture as a free download this year through the “downloads” section on his website. (www.BrentBorup.com)
“The free offer was an idea that I had after President Nelson invited us all to study the restoration to prepare for conference,” Borup said. “I thought that it could be used as a good visual aid for families to teach and testify.”
The Boise native moved to Preston with his family just over 10 years ago and has seen his dream of being an artist blossom as he has focused on inspirational content and using his talents to uplift others.
“Honestly the inspiration for this painting was another painting that I saw by Abbott Handerson Thayer titled “Landscape at Fontainbleau Forrest” (circa 1876),” Borup said.
“I have always loved Thayer’s style and I wanted to attempt a “master copy” as a way to learn. I had been wanting to paint something a bit more impressionistic and be a bit more loose with my brushstrokes. Thayer’s landscape seemed like just the right picture to practice with.
"Before I began the actual painting, I was looking closely at my reference, observing the light coming through the trees, and I was reminded of the story of Joseph Smith’s first vision. He said that he saw “...two Personages, whose brightness and glory defy all description...” standing above him in the air. I thought of how that might have looked and I wanted to paint two figures, but just as simple shapes, surrounded by so much light that you could barely make them out.
"I decided to make a few other changes in the layout and proportion to make it more my own. I started out with just the desire to practice and paint for fun, but I really like the changes that I made.”
Borup created a similar work in a different style named “Pillar of Light” soon after “Sacred Grove” was finished at the request of a publisher.
“In my earlier painting, I had tried to paint more impressionistic, with simple brush strokes, so with this new painting I chose to go the other direction and focus on a little more detail,” he said. “I especially wanted to focus on the “brightness and glory” described by Joseph Smith. One aspect of my earlier “Sacred Grove” picture that I was never quite satisfied with was the brightness of the “light.” With an oil painting you are more limited in the range of colors and values, for this reason I chose to paint “Pillar of Light” digitally, so I could focus more easily on the glow of radiant light and the glory of that event.
"I choose to paint such significant events as my testimony of their truthfulness. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is restored in these latter-days and I want to help share that fact.”
Thayer’s painting can be seen at https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Abbott_Handerson_Thayer_-_Landscape_at_Fontainebleau_Forest.jpg
The painting Borup is offering to the pubic can be found at https://brentborup.com/products/sacred-grove-2020-free-download