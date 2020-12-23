Based on the recent resignation of Corey Richardson from the Franklin City Council, five names were submitted to the members Thurs., Dec. 10, to fill his spot. The Richardsons have sold their home in Franklin and moved to Logan, which left the fourth chair open.
A short discussion ensued, and Tauma Noel was nominated to serve for the next year. Noel will be sworn in during the January council meeting and will hold that position until the next city election in November 2021, when she could run officially for a two-year term.
Residing at 285 East Main, Noel ran for the council in November 2019, and was the next candidate in line based on votes. The roll call was unanimous in her selection.