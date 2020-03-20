Among the disruptions to societal schedules caused by the COVID‐19 virus are those to this year’s tax filing season. Tax filing, historically due on April 15, has for this year only, been moved back to July 15, 2020. It is advisable to to fill out Form 4868 if one's taxes are not filed by April 15, 2020 just to be prudent, said local CPA and tax preparer Travis Kunz. However, no penalty or interest will be assessed by the IRS for taxes filed and/or paid on or before July 15, 2020.
On March 13, 2020, the President of the United States issued an Emergency declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Response Act. This Emergency Declaration instructed the Secretary of the Treasury, “to provide relief from tax deadlines to Americans who have been adversely affected by the COVID‐19 emergency, further defining that "adversely affected Americans are anyone with a Federal income tax payment due April 15, 2020.
"To be brief: This is all of us...we have all been affected by this crazy virus!" said Kunz.
Once again, if a person owes Federal Income Tax for 2019, they have until July 15, to get them paid. Please note, this is a temporary adjustment to the tax filing schedule due to the impact of the corona virus, Kunz said. He also emphasized the importance of staying informed about taxes and the COVID-19 virus by tuning into both local and national news sources since changes, adjustments and restrictions are coming daily.