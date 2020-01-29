Preston School district’s teacher association shared with district trustees, feedback from local teachers in a recent survey.
Preston teachers love their jobs because they love their students and the “ah ha” moments they can have when their students comprehend the subject being taught. They enjoy feeling like they make a difference to their students and the feeling of continuous improvement.
Some of what they feel takes away from the joy of their profession are state testing and other evaluations, “jumping through hoops” to teach, a lack of resources or funding and dealing with administration
To reach their full potential, Preston teachers feel their students most need better home lives, technology, good curriculum and age appropriate expectations, stability and a safe environment to learn in, and finally, a growth mindset.