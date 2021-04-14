Local youth interested in becoming teen counselors at 4-H camp June 7-9 in Alpine, Wyoming, are invited to apply for such positions at the Franklin County Extension office, 561 W. Oneida.
Teen leaders will help plan and organize the camp, as well as teach and mentor younger children. Teen leaders from Franklin County will work with teens from other counties doing the same things.
4-H volunteers and parents are also invited to attend the camp and assist with the activities and help supervise.
Children ages 9-12 interested in attending the camp may also register at the extension office. Camp fees are $85 and include meals, lodging, transportation, insurance, materials and camp supplies as well as a t-shirt. Space is limited and enrollment deadline is May 28.
Youth must be enrolled in the 4-H program to attend. Enrollment fees are $20. Enrollment can be made online at v2.4honline.com.
For more information, call Laura Sant at 208-852-1097.