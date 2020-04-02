The Idaho Small Business Development Center and the Idaho Innovation Center are hosting free teleconferences on business survival, April 9 and April 16.
Most businesses and their employees are facing some of the biggest challenges and impacts they have ever encountered as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) and the stay-at-home order that was issued recently by the State of Idaho. Small businesses are the backbone of the state and national economy.
According to the SBA, “an estimated 25% of businesses don’t open again after a major disaster” (see https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/prepare-emergencies)
Unfortunately, many have little or no experience navigating through and surviving this type of challenge. Various local, regional and state agencies are working together to provide urgently needed information.
Two (2) sessions will be held each day - a morning session from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an evening session from 1:30-3 p.m. As there is limited teleconference capacity, preregistration is require to reserve a space/virtual seat. To be part of the teleconferences, register at:https://idahosbdc.org/regional-training/ (Select REGION VI)
Presenters will include the Idaho Small Business Administration (SBA), Idaho Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Idaho Innovation Center.
To learn more, visit www.idahosbdc.org or www.innovateidaho.org or call 208-523-1026.