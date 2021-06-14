According to AcuWeather meteorologist, Renee Duff, the magnitude of the heat across the western United States through the coming week will be one for the record books, but it is how long it will last the really sets it apart from other heat waves.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued excessive heat watches and warnings throughout California, southern Nevada, western and southern Arizona and Utah. Many of these alerts last through Friday, June 18, as the jet stream arcs over the western states.
Although most of the records will be broken south of Franklin County, Pocatello and Billings, Montana hit the radar as well. Billings is expected to hit 104 this week, shattering the 1987 daily record of 98.
Duff noted that the hot air began to build on Sunday and records fell from Arizona and California to Wyoming and Idaho. One of the longest-standing records to be broken was in Salt Lake City, where the mercury rose to 102 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the date's record of 100 in 1918. June 13, 2021, is now also the earliest instance of a 102-degree temperature in Salt Lake City, breaking a June 15, 1974, records, according to the NWS.
"No easy way to say this, so we'll just cut straight to the chase: it's going to be very hot for a long time [this] week," the NWS office in Salt Lake City said on Twitter.
"With this abnormal level of heat across the entire Southwest this week, cooling demands will increase, which may put a strain on the electric grid, as well as residents' wallets," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. Compounding the problem is a shortage in air conditioning parts. Duff reported that the shortage is due to a combination of factors including manufacturing delays due to COVID-19 and an increase in demand this spring.
Forecasters are expecting a few thunderstorms to pop up in the higher elevations of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona this week, stated AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
"While bringing beneficial rain to some drought-stricken areas, these pop-up thunderstorms may also pose a risk for igniting new fires," Roys said.
Franklin County is still mainly green, however in some areas the foliage has already dried, making it tinder for wildfires.
Many area residents decided to apply their faith in Divine providence recently, as all three stakes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited members to fast for rain at the first of the month. The governor of Utah made news recently when he noted that the situation in Utah would require Divine help as well.