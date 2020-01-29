The Pirates look forward to the Sugar Salem Tournament Friday and Saturday Jan. 31-Feb. 1, and a dual at Grace on Wed., Feb. 5, against Grace, North Gem, and Malad.
At home the Pirates lost to Grace, 60-24, and Soda, 57-30, on Jan. 22. Jed Hurren, Cameron Peterson, Owen Cope and Connor Robinson won matches for the Pirates against Soda. Hurren also picked up a win over Grace as did Tayson Royer, Kyle Christensen and Connor Robinson.
They traveled to Aberdeen over the weekend. Zach Groll took first in the 182C pod and Jed Hurren was second in the 98B pod. Neither placed in the second day of the tournament.
The highlight for the Pirates was the performance of female wrestler Camilla Tew. “She took first in her pod on Friday and then took first in the female wrestling division on Saturday!” said Coach Legrand Leavitt. “Way to go Camilla! She made leaps and bounds of improvement this tournament and really did a great job fighting her way to first place!”