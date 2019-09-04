Lucille was born and raised in Highland, Utah. She married Kenneth Roberts in 1947. Work brought them to Preston in 1957. Lucille is the mother of three children, Sharleen, Gary and Dale, all deceased.
Lucille’s jobs included working at the Arctic Circle, Pop’N Pins Bowling Alley and retiring from Utah Power & Light.
Lucille believes in helping others. She has been active over the years serving others in her church callings and the last 14 years she has been a volunteer with the hospital and rest home.
We will honor Lucille on her birthday, Friday, Sept. 6, at the Senior Citizens Center luncheon, at 64 W 1st S., Preston. We will have cake and invite you to come say “Happy Birthday” to this wonderful woman.
Friends are also invited to stop by her home on the Sept. 6, anytime between 2:30 and 7 p.m. to wish Lucille a happy 90th.
“We love you and are very blessed to have you and your sweet spirit in our lives. Happy 90th Aunt Lucille!” said Lucille’s nephew and niece, Lynn and Margie Stewart, along with their children.