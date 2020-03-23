Ann and I want to express our gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful care she has received during her several visits to the hospital and the TCU. Words are really inadequate to convey our feelings for the treatment we have received from everyone – the nurses and their assistants, the doctors, the technicians, the administrators, the kitchen staff, the cleaners, the physical therapists, the front desk, the facilities personnel. We literally mean every single person with whom we have had contact!
We feel so blessed to have such a wonderful facility in our community and are grateful that more services continue to be added, to the point that one day we may never have to go anywhere else for help.
THANK YOU FCMC.
David Kunze
Preston