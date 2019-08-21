To the People of Franklin County:
It was an honor and thrill to be the Grand Marshall. Everything from the booths in the park, sidewalk sales, food vendors, parade & That Famous Preston Night Rodeo was a wonderful time for families & friends to get together & enjoy this tradition.
We would like to thank the Rodeo Committee and appreciate all the hard work that goes into the parades and rodeos.
Special thanks to Doug West for his beautiful car. That made us feel so special.
And also Parker Haviland for the carriage ride at the rodeo. That was a lot of fun.
Preston is a great place to live. Thanks again to all.
Mike & Dorothy Lower