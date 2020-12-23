Dear Editor,
As this year's Festival of Lights Lamplighter and Queen of Lights, we would like to thank the citizens, the City of Preston, and the Festival of Lights committee for creating a once in a lifetime experience for us. The fireworks, parade, main street decorations, hayrides through the park, and home decorating make Preston a happy Christmas town. Our recent participation in these annual celebrations has given us a better appreciation of community service that makes Preston a very good place to live. Thank you!
Eric & Sandy Allred
Preston